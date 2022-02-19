Mildred E. Piasecki

Mildred (Biddie) E. Piasecki, 78, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022.
She was the loving wife of the late Daniel S. Piasecki.
Born on July 31, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Joseph and Mildred Cordelia (Stottlemyer) Hayes.
Mildred is survived by her son, Dan Piasecki and wife, Veronica; sister, Jennifer Haeberle; one granddaughter, Alexis Piasecki; and numerous beloved cousins and friends.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, Feb. 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St, Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.