Mildred Helene “Mickie” George, 92, wife of the late LTC Thomas Frederick “Fritz” George, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a short illness.
Born in Johnstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Anne (Dutko) Palowitch. She was the dear sister of Bernard Palowitch, Timothy Palowitch, and Thomas Palowitch and the late William Palowitch, Mary Rita Palowitch, Eugene Palowitch and Ann Manuel. She was the loving mother of Thomas F. (Mary Pat) George II, Catherine A. George, John H. George, the late James M. George, Linda S. George, David W. (Patricia) George; grandmother to six grandchildren (one of whom is deceased); and two great-grandchildren.
Mickie led a vibrant and full life as a career Army wife, but before that she was in the WWII Cadet Nursing Corp and was an RN, MT, ASCP. She was a church organist for many years and played numerous other musical instruments. She enjoyed opera, bird watching, yoga and traveling around the world.
A funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church celebrated by Father Paul Moreau. A reception will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, or to a nonprofit of your choosing.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.