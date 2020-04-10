Mildred G. Pier, 92, of Frederick, MD passed away on April 8, 2020.
Mildred was the loving wife of the late Eldridge M. Pier.
Born on November 24, 1927, in Darnestown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. Carter Sr. and Jessie J Carter.
Mildred is survived by her children; Pamela A. Turnbow (Patrick), Patti A. Jordan (late Dan B. Jordan Jr.), grandchildren; Stephen Turnbow, Robert Turnbow (Lauren), Shawn Jordan (Breianne),Victoria Jordan, Bethany Jordan, great-grandchild; Addison Turnbow and one brother; Robert Carter.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Nicholson and one brother, Howard F. Carter, Jr.
Due to mandated restrictions with the coronavirus, a private family service will be held.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 21701.