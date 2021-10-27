Mildred Viola “Millie” Hewitt, 96, of Middletown, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. (United States Air Force, retired) Edwin Hewitt.
Born in North Vernon, Ind., Dec. 22, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Edmund Burke and Minnie Ethel Klein Tolbert. She was employed as as a loan officer at United Virginia Bank until her retirement. She also trained, showed and taught obedience classes for Yorkies and Chihuahuas for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Collins and Janice Hewitt, both of Frederick; two grandsons, David (Megan) Casey, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kristopher (Nancy) Casey, Grand Ledge, Michigan; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Rachel, Ryan and Matthew Casey.
Services and interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
