Mildred Huffman

Mildred Anna “Cookie” Huffman, age 79, of Brunswick, passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland. Born Aug. 6, 1942, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Donald Minnick and Helen V. (Foreback) Minnick.
Cookie was a 1960 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was previously employed for several years in administration with Virginia Tech in Fairfax County, Virginia. She spent most of her career as a realtor with Mackintosh Realtors in Frederick, Maryland. She enjoyed traveling to tropical islands with her son Jim, traveling to visit friends and family out of state, and dancing, once dancing on the teen dance party program the Milt Grant Show.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert L. Minnick (Darlene), of Knoxville, Donald L. Minnick (Virginia), of Brunswick, and Bill H. Minnick (Lynne), of Rosemont; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends, Bubbles, Diane, Dixie and Helen.
Cookie is preceded in death by her husband, James G. Huffman; son, James A. Huffman; parents, Robert and Helen Minnick; and brother, Charles Wayne Minnick.
The family will receive friends for a memorial service at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716 on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.