Mildred Lyon

Millie Lyon joined the angels Feb. 21 while in the care of Doey’s House, the Washington County hospice. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on the 26th of September, 1934, to Charles and Emma Matiaska, she attended John Carroll University in Cleveland, and the University of Maryland. Millie taught school for the Diocese of Washington school system at St. Matthias School in Landover Hills, Maryland, and at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School in Camp Springs, Maryland. Later, Millie worked for the U.S. Army MARS system as eastern area communications clerk, and for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, both at Fort Detrick in Frederick. As a talented quilter and seamstress, she made many gift quilts for her grandchildren as well as clothing, quilts, curtains, pillow cases and decorations for her home. She loved the seashore almost as much as she loved gardening, cooking and homemaking at the family home in the Catoctins, and she and her husband spent four or five summer vacations near Solomons Island, Maryland.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edwin Lyon III; and three of their four children, Loretta Delehanty (John), of Charlottesville, Virginia, Thomas Lyon (Bernadette), of Montpelier, Virginia, and Edwin Lyon IV (Denise), of Potomac Falls, Virginia; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and her husband’s extended family in Pennsylvania, with whom she was very close. Millie was predeceased by a dear son, James Scott Lyon (Jennifer); her parents, Charles and Emma Matiaska; a brother, Ernest Matiaska (Barbara); and a nephew.
She is at rest now at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Meritus Hospital and the staff at Doey’s House in Hagerstown. Funeral services were tenderly arranged by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick.