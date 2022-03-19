Mildred (Millie) Cline

Mildred L. (Millie) Cline, age 90, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home.
Born March 15, 1935, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar H. and Flora Wachter Michael. On April 21, 1967, she married Roy E. Cline Jr., and they shared almost 55 years of marriage. Millie was the head cashier at Carmack-Jay’s on North Market Street, Frederick, and retired from there when the store closed. She was a member of Braddock Lutheran Church, as well as Moose Lodge No. 371. She enjoyed gardening and the times spent with family members making quilts for the annual Michael Reunion, which she chaired for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Ida Boyd; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, including special friends Keith and Janet Betts, of New Brunswick, Canada. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Alva and Charles; and five sisters, Fannie Mehaffie, Hattie Bender, Ruth Rice, Betty Blank and Mary Knott.
A memorial service will be held at Braddock Lutheran Church, 6938 N. Clifton Road, Frederick, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, with Deacon Gail Wilson officiating. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Braddock Lutheran Church or Frederick Health Hospice. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Mildred’s Hospice caregivers — Jodi, Chrystal, Cathy and Mary — for the compassion and care shown to Mildred and the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.