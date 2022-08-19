Mildred Nicodemus

Mrs. Mildred Crum Nicodemus passed away on Aug. 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Roger Null Nicodemus, who departed from this earth on Nov. 13, 1991.
Mildred Harriet Crum was born Oct. 4, 1923, on the family farm near Libertytown, Maryland, to parents C. Raymond Crum and Helen Ada Thomas Crum. Her family relocated to the family farm on Opossumtown Pike in the late 1920s, when she was a small child.
Mildred attended one-room Bloomfield School for five years, then Church Street School, and graduated from Frederick High School in 1940. She graduated from Towson State Teachers College in 1944 and began teaching in a Buckeystown two-room schoolhouse (1945-1948). During her years of teaching for the Frederick County Board of Education, she also taught at Parkway School (1950-1951) and Middletown School (1952), and she taught fourth grade at North Frederick Elementary School until her retirement (1954-1984). After retirement, she volunteered in schools and Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Mildred was a member of Buckeystown United Methodist Church for many years, as well as the National Education Association, Maryland State Teachers Association, AARP, Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, American Legion Auxiliary, Frederick Memorial Hospital 1902 Club and Hospital Auxiliary, and she was a very active resident of Homewood at Crumland Farms since 2011.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy N. Kain and spouse Robert F. Kain Sr., of Hershey, Pennsylvania; grandson, Robert F. Kain Jr. and spouse Patricia E. Kain, of Hershey, Pennsylvania; and great-granddaughter, Alexis F. Kain, of Hershey, Pennsylvania. Other surviving family members include sister, Ida Frances Zimmerman, of Frederick; sister, Patricia Zigler, of Frederick; brother, C. Raymond Crum Jr. and spouse Mary Crum, of Frederick; sister-in-law, Barbara Lescalleet and spouse Gilmore Lescalleet, of Woodbridge, Virginia; one very special nephew, Donald R. Kefauver, of Frederick; 19 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Roger Fulton Nicodemus; sister and brother-in-law, Isabel and Kenneth Kefauver; brother, George Raymond Crum; brothers-in-law, Thomas Zimmerman and Ward Zigler; nephew, Robert Kefauver; and niece, Susan Snyder.
Mildred enjoyed yardwork, cooking, baking, hosting family gatherings, knitting, playing bridge, attending theater productions and concerts, and going to lunch with small groups of friends. She will fondly be remembered as the “social butterfly” at Homewood, with a generous, caring spirit and love for family, children and friends of many years.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 22, with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Community Foundation of Frederick County for the C. Raymond and Helen Crum Memorial Fund for Chapel Lutheran Church, Buckeystown United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, or a charity of choice. Mildred and her family wish to express appreciation to staff, nurses and residents in Homewood at Crumland Farms for making her stay at Homewood very pleasant, caring and loving.