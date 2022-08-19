Mildred Nicodemus

Mrs. Mildred Crum Nicodemus passed away on Aug. 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Roger Null Nicodemus, who departed from this earth on Nov. 13, 1991.

Mildred Harriet Crum was born Oct. 4, 1923, on the family farm near Libertytown, Maryland, to parents C. Raymond Crum and Helen Ada Thomas Crum. Her family relocated to the family farm on Opossumtown Pike in the late 1920s, when she was a small child.