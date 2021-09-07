Mildred Romsburg

Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Virginia Romsburg, 101, of Frederick, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul Eugene “Gene” Romsburg, who preceded her in death in 2004.
Born February 25, 1920 in Mt. Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late John Edward Lochner and Carrie (Burrier) Lochner and step-mother, Effie Lochner. Millie loved to cook, garden and generally care for those around her. She was kind and generous, volunteering extensively both formally and informally to help those in need. She was a member of Lewistown United Methodist Church and an active participant in a number of community service organizations such as the Frederick Civinettes.
Mrs. Romsburg was raised on a farm, primarily by her older sister Grace, and had a resolute work ethic, having worked at a nylon factory during WWII as well as Frederick Tailoring, Hillside Coal and Oil Co., Gene Romsburg Enterprises, Inc. and Gene’s Catering (where she was known for her soups!).
Millie and her husband Gene were an inseparable and loving couple. They built several businesses together and were true partners in life. They also loved to socialize and dance and were also members of the Thurmont Dance Club.
Millie will forever be remembered by her many many friends and loved ones for her doting kindness and thoughtful class.
Mrs. Romsburg is survived by her son; Richard Romsburg, daughter; V. Lynn Cherish and husband Nicholas, step-daughter; Sue Cook and husband Buzz, grandsons; Chad Romsburg and companion Julie Talbert, Jason Cherish and wife Morgan and M. Ross Cherish and wife Becki, great-grandchildren; Cody Romsburg, Madison Cherish and Shea Cherish, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Herman Lochner, Grace Wiles, Carl Lochner and Pauline Lowman.
The family would like to thank her caregiver; Ashlin Viar, for her exceptional care.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11am in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice (https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org), 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.