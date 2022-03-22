Mildred Louise “Connie” Sappington, 89, of Frederick, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley. Born April 12, 1932, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Luther Boyer Crampton Sr. and Dorothy Marie Long Crampton. She was the wife of the late Francis Coale Sappington Sr., who died in 2015.
She enjoyed mowing her lawn and washing cars, along with keeping house.
She is survived by a nieces, Judith Fogle and Sharon Mercer; and nephew, Nevin Crampton.
She was predeceased by a son, Francis C. Sappington Jr.; a brother, Luther Boyer Crampton Jr.; and a sister; Frances Elizabeth Crampton Carbaugh.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church’s cemetery in Libertytown.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Glade Valley and Frederick Health Hospice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.