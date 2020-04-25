Shaw, Mildred Lorene Porterfield, aged 96, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Brooke Grove Nursing Home in Sandy Spring, Maryland.
Mrs. Shaw was born August 28, 1923 on her family’s farm near the town of Greenville in Monroe County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of James D. Porterfield and Andria Wallace Porterfield. Known by family and friends as “Aunt Millie” she was the last of four siblings, being predeceased by her older brother, Ira D. Porterfield; younger sister, Anna Lee Porterfield Main; and younger brother, Bobby H. Porterfield.
Before leaving West Virginia to live in Maryland, Mrs. Shaw took a job as a matron at the Federal Reformatory for Women in Alderson, West Virginia. There she met the likes of Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose who were serving time for being Nazi propogandists during World War II. Subsequently, she moved to Frederick, Maryland where she was introduced by her sister to her future husband, John L. Shaw Jr. They were married in 1960 at the parsonage of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. They resided together in Gaithersburg, Maryland until Mr. Shaw’s death.
After moving to Maryland, Mrs. Shaw worked several jobs but ended her working career as the Assignment Commissioner for the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, Maryland.
Mrs. Shaw had many interests, including cooking, baking, gardening, and feeding all the animals that wandered into her backyard. She was also an avid collector. Growing up on a farm, she had a lifelong love of animals. Over the years many dogs were given a good life in her home. Her green thumb was readily apparent when you visited her in the Spring and Summer. Glorious purple Iris, delicate roses of all hues, and pink and white peonies were just a few of the flowers she grew with ease. She especially adored the Christmas holiday season and decorated her home from top to bottom. For many years, she and her husband hosted holiday parties where she reigned supreme as the consummate hostess. She and her husband were recognizable figures at the Great Frederick Fair. She worked at the fair for over 50 years in the Household Building, where she judged in a variety of categories, including baked goods. She was also a member of a Red Hats group made up of the wives of retired Montgomery County Police officers.
Mrs. Shaw is survived by ten nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. While she and her husband never had any children of their own, they actively participated in the lives of their many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the last of her many much-loved dogs, Angus “Gus” Shaw.
Mrs. Shaw will be cremated and her remains handled by Pumphrey’s Funeral Home in Rockville, Maryland. Interment and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Institute.