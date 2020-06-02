Mildred Souers

Mildred Irene Souers, 89, passed away May 31, 2020. She was the wife of James Robert Souers.
Born on Oct. 22, 1930 in Ladiesburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lee Morgan and Ethel Garver Morgan. Her family included brother, Harvey Morgan, Elwood Morgan, Harry Morgan and sisters, Gladys Burkett and Mary Eckenrode, all are deceased.
Mildred is survived by her husband James, daughter Patricia Reeves; sisters, Ada Fogle and Anna Doyle; brother-in-law, John Doyle; and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred loved to go to auctions and had worked part time first for the late Emmett Bowlers auctioneer and more recently for Trout Auctioneers.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Walkersville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Masks are required for attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.