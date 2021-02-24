Mildred Virginia Weedon Holland, affectionately called Sissy, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Born Jan. 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ernest W. Weedon and Alice V. Weedon. Mildred was married to the late Robert M. Holland.
Mildred was a longtime member of Hopehill United Church. She looked forward to baking her special cakes for church functions. She worked as a domestic worker for many families in Frederick County.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Mildred D Holland (Peter), of Newberry, Pennsylvania. In addition to her daughter, surviving to cherish her memory are nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary Overs, and brothers, Raymond Weedon (Gladys), Donald Weedon (Iantha), all of Frederick, Maryland, and Harvey Weedon (Arlene), of York, Pennsylvania; devoted nephews, Larry Cosley and Sherman Weedon; neighbors, Ernie Brandenburg and family, Patrick Duffy and family, Frank Moran and Terri Crain; special friends, Ella Mason, Teresa Ambush, Catherine Biggus and Lola Williams; a special pet cat, Smokey, who was always by her side; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by son, John N. Weedon Sr.; grandsons, John N. Weedon Jr. and Jamie Schley; brothers, James Weedon and Edward Weedon; and nephew, Robert T Holland, who she raised as a son.
Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, with a family hour at 10 a.m. and a funeral service at 11 a.m. You may watch the services via livestream by going to garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.