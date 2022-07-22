With family by her side, our beloved mother, Millie Stranska Capek, passed away on July 6, 2022, on her 93rd birthday. Millie was fiercely independent and remained in the home she and her husband built on Ridge Road, Braddock Heights, for nearly 70 years. As her health declined, she moved to assisted living in Bozeman, Montana, in 2021 to be closer to family. Millie touched the hearts of countless people near and far with her soft-spoken manner, quick wit and generosity. Her home was always a welcome haven for family and friends who found comfort in her hospitality and companionship.
Millie led a long and interesting life. She was born in 1929 in Podulsi, Czechoslovakia, and survived both German and Russian occupations. Millie escaped to Germany and lived in a refugee camp, where she married George and had two daughters. After three years, in 1952, the family immigrated to the U.S., where they settled in Braddock Heights, built their home, and raised their family. It was a proud moment when she became a U.S. citizen in 1962.