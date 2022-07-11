Minnie Graham

Minnie Caroline Graham, 80, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Dwight “Tom” Graham for 55 years.
Born August 14, 1941, in Piedmont, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Irvin Hanlin and Genevieve (Watson) Hanlin Wilt. Minnie was a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She created beautiful afghans.
She is survived by her children, Dwight Thomas Graham II and wife Debbie, Carolyn Renee Graham, and Kerry Elizabeth Mangan and husband Ryan; grandsons, Eric Graham and wife Sabrina, Brandon Mangan and Kyle Cramer; granddaughter, Emily Mangan; great-grandson, Liam Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be dearly missed by her caregiver, Amanda Wachter.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, Maryland.
Interment will be at Garrett County Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the chapel at the cemetery.
