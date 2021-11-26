Mireille Junguenet Shabe, 89, of Frederick, MD passed away on November 15, 2021 peacefully in her sleep.
Mireille was born on March 16, 1932 to Emile and Jehanne Junguenet in Fontainebleau, France. After being an au pair in Missouri in 1953, she married her sweetheart Henry James and moved, permanently, to the United States. She went on to raise 4 beautiful children, Paul, Richard, Catherine and Glenn. In 1983, she married Laurence Shabe, a dedicated husband and partner for 35 years.
Mireille is preceded in death by parents Emile and Jehanne Junguenet, siblings Michel Junguenet, Maxime Junguenet, Yves Junguenet, Suzanne Junguenet, Bernard Junguenet, and Alain Junguenet.
She is survived by sister Odile Junguenet Croquez, children Paul (Diane) James, Richard (Stephanie) James, Catherine (James) Gaffney, Glenn (Laurie) James, and grandchildren, Matthew Corgan, Caitlin James, Kyla Gaffney, Daniel James, Luke James, and Tyler James.