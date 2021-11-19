Mrs. Miriam C. (Mercer) Himes, 92, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Community, with family at her side. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Himes Jr. whom she married Dec. 31, 1944. Born Oct. 10, 1929, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Mercer and Bessie Mae (Toms) Mercer. Mrs. Himes was the 13th child and the last of her immediate family.
Mrs. Himes loved spending time with her family and never missed a celebration, holiday or shopping trip. She loved cardinals, animals, singing, telling stories, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching John Wayne movies. She and her husband owned and operated Monocacy Floor and Window Cleaners until July 8, 2008. She was a lifelong member of Grace United Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and in other capacities; he was a member of the Golden Ray Class.
She is survived by her loving children, Paul Himes III, Paula Pendergraft and husband Robert, Miriam Long, Deborah Shores and husband Michael, and Treasa Jackson; grandchildren, Paul Himes IV and wife Barbara, Ronnie Himes and wife Suzanne, Claudia Himes-Barthmann and husband Peter, David Long and wife Kathy, Jeff Deater, Treasa Long and companion John Anderson, Dawn Harris and husband Todd, Lisa Whittington and husband Tom, Michelle Zeck and husband Jake, Melissa Harper, and Ebonee Harper and companion Jeff Tedder; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her loving sister-in-law, Wanda Himes, and nieces, Pam Marshall, Melody Slick, and Carolyn Mercer.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Reba Jeanne, son-in-law David Long, granddaughter Anna Deater, and great-granddaughter Britney Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Her caring pastor, Robert Apgar-Taylor, will officiate. Inurnment will be private. Masks are required.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Terrace for their loving and compassionate care, daily prayers and songs; and Frederick Health Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeney basford.com.