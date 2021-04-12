Mitchell Bidle

Mitchell Gordon Bidle, 84, of Middletown, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial home, Boonsboro. He was the husband and high school sweetheart of Beverly Ifert Bidle.
Born in Hagerstown on Sept. 14, 1936, he was the son of Glenn W. Bidle and Pamela Frances Clingan Bidle Willard. He was stepson of Dorothy Bidle. He lived with his special grandparents for many years; Mr. and Mrs. Walter S. Bidle Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Middletown high School and his early years was an independent contractor for Economy Oil, Frederick, was a clerk for the United States Post Office in Middletown for many years and also owned and operated Valley Mower Service for over 40 years. He was a member of the Maryland National Guard Co. B 1st BG 115th Infantry Division, member of Blue and Gray Model T Club, Hub City Model A Club and the Mason Dixon Automobile Club.
He especially liked traveling in the RV with his family on vacation every year, they went on an Adriatic Cruise where they visited ancient ruins, something he always wanted to see, he liked go-carts, motorcycles, old cars and NASCAR and to quote Mitchell: “Without family, you have nothing.”
Surviving, besides his wife are two children Jeanette Marbert (Larry) and Jay Bidle (Terri), grandchildren David Marbert (Karla), Stephen Marbert, Kirsten Marbert, Stephanie Bidle, great-grandson Kai Marbert, stepsister Sally Barnhart (Bob), sisters-in-law Sarah Holter and Ruth Ann Derr (Myron) and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as he said, by the dozen.
In addition to his parents and grandparents he was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Marceline and Charles Ifert and brother-in-law Wayne Holter.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday April 15 from Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. Pastors Diane and Matt Day will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Those people wishing to attend the service please enter from the parking lot in the rear of the church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery for immediate family only. Pallbearers will be: Jay Bidle, Stephen Marbert, David Marbert, Kirsten Marbert, Stephanie Bidle, Charles Holter
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organizations who took excellent care of him during his illness: Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702 (daybreakadultcareservices.org), Fahrney-Keedy Memory Center, 8507 Mapleville Road, Boonsboro, MD 21713 (fkhv.org), or to the church he attended his entire life, Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 (zionmiddletown.org). Many thanks to all those who took care of him during his very trying times the last few years of his life.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
