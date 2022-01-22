Mitchell Brittain

Rewey, Wis. — Mitchell J. Brittain, “Mike,” “Corky”, age 69, of Rewey, Wis., and formerly of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland, the son of Martha Ann Brittain. He married Linda Olson on Jan. 31, 2006, in Frederick, Maryland. He worked in the construction field as an explosives engineer for his entire career.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Keri Albright (Gary), Jennifer Bucher (Dave), Jessica Harris and Corki Shugars (Bobby); stepchildren, Forrest Olson (Cheryl), Carla Petzel (Mike) and Chris Olson; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ann Brittain; and wife, Brenda Brittain.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Gorgen Funeral Home, 310 Ridge St., Mineral Point, WI 53565 (gorgenfh.com).