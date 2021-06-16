Mitzi West

Mitzi Dale West, age 68, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Katherine H. Redmond Morgan. She was the wife of the late Paul Larry Weddle, who died in 1995, and of Kenneth Earl West Jr., whom she married on Oct. 22, 1999.
Mitzi enjoyed watching game shows, going to bingo and spending time with loved ones. She was a people person, always putting others’ needs before her own. She loved collecting cardinals and making people laugh.
She was very dedicated to her family and loved them with all her heart.
Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Larry Gene Weddle of Libertytown; grandchildren, Corey, Maranda and Caroline Weddle of Frederick; stepchildren, Holly Harris and husband Mike of Frederick and Curtis West of WV; sisters, Bonnie Whipp, Karen Poole and Phyllis Eyler; brother, James Morgan and special nephew, Jeremy Nelson, all of Woodsboro; and many additional nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Honey Lee Angleberger and Jacquelin Eyler.
A funeral service will be held at Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Woodsboro, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. Rev. Mark Ginter, church pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Thursday, June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
The family invites you to leave a message of memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.