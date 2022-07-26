DAMASCUS — Mollie Lynn Davis, 61, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home. A surprise baby, she was the second of twins born in a snowstorm in December 1960 at Montgomery General Hospital in Sandy Spring, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Clifford J. Davis Jr. and Mary Ann Davis.
Mollie grew up in Woodfield and graduated from Damascus High School in 1978. She enjoyed performing in the theater productions and was proud to be a Hornets cheerleader. She worked for Control Data Corporation and then spent 35 years with FINRA. Mollie loved singing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She was a Francophile, and she enjoyed British television. She had a passion for reading ... the more endnotes the better! Mollie liked to cook and, as a proud Marylander, she put Old Bay Seasoning on everything. She enjoyed gardening, first taking care of her parents’ landscaping and later devoting herself to keeping her own yard weed-free and filled with herbs and flowers. She loved refurbishing her house and had turned it into a sanctuary for herself and her much-loved and spoiled cats, Bibbs and Fur Elise.