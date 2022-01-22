Monica Kolbjornsen

Monica Lynnora Kolbjornsen, 43, of Walkersville passed away Jan. 16, 2022.
Monica was born June 19, 1978, in Olney, Maryland, to Randy and Patricia (Land) Hart. Monica was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School, and she received her associate degree from Montgomery College. Monica loved her family and her cats. She absolutely adored her two children, and was never afraid to show it.
Monica is survived by her loving husband, John Kolbjornsen; her daughter, Danielle Nicole Lenard; her son, Dylan Arne; her parents, Randy and Patricia Hart; many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved; as well as so many friends, including very special friend Sean Lenard, who is a member of our family.
She was preceded in death by her beautiful sister, Becky, with whom she is with now.
A service will be held next week, date and time to be provided shortly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Frederick Humane Society.
“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God. For just as the sufferings of Christ flow over into our lives, so also through Christ our comfort overflows.” — 2 Corinthians 1:3-5