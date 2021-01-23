Morgan Nicole Jones, 25, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her home in Delray Beach, FL.
Born on September 1, 1995, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Timothy Jones and step-mother Elisha Allen Jones of Frederick and Sherry (Reuter) Stevens of Walkersville, MD.
Morgan attended Tuscarora High School. She currently worked as a server for the Cheesecake Factory, also as a Behavioral Health Technician at Harmony Healing Center, Delray, FL. Morgan loved to write poetry, drawing, composing and singing her rap music and cooking. She was an avid sports lover, especially for the Baltimore Ravens. Morgan was a collector of Air Jordan Sneakers and loved animals, especially her newly adopted cat, Wasabi, whom she loved dearly. More than anything she adored her family and friends and was always willing to help others.
In addition to her mother, father and step-mother she is survived by her brother, Corey Burda; paternal grandmother, Sarah Jones and maternal grandparents Sharon and Richard Morgan; Uncles, Larry Jones and wife Jennifer and Jeff Jones; Aunts, Mary Ann Gastley, Christina Brown and husband Geoffrey and Sharon K. Hubley and husband Christopher; special cousins Lindsay Hsu and husband Bryan, Lauren Jones and Joshua Allen. She will also be remembered by David Burda, who was like a second father to her, and her special friends, Katie Silk and Sydney Tubbs.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Larry Jones and Larry Reuter.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to either St. Judes, www.stjudes.org. or ASPCA, ascpca.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.