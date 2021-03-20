Morris Monesson, 95, of Frederick passed away at home March 16, 2021.
Mr. Monesson was born June 4, 1925 to the late Max and Anna (Berkowitz) Monesson in Lakewood, NJ. He was very active in the community and served as the president of the Board of Education in Jackson, NJ for about 15 years. He was a produce farmer, and worked for many years with the Department of Agriculture as a loan officer, progressing to State Director, covering 3 states; NJ, MD, and DE. His total time with the Department of Agriculture amounted to 3 decades. He served as a Sargent in the Army in the European Campaign in Italy and Southern France during WWII, and was wounded in action, for which he received a Purple Heart. He also received a bronze star and silver star for heroic action. He graduated from Rutgers University in NJ with a bachelors degree. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans Association. He happily retired to his farm in Frederick in 1991, where he lived peacefully with his wife Nancy for the past 40 years. Home and family meant the world to him, and were all he needed to be happy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 6 siblings, Sam, Sarah, Louis, Mike, Mary, and Bernie.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Monesson; children, Laurel (Sam) Zimet of Israel, Mick Monesson of India, Deborah (Andy) Manson of Portugal, Sue Monesson of NJ, Greg (Eileen) Monesson of NJ, Melissa (Jim) McDonnell of North Carolina, Leslie (Stephen) Robinson of Oregon, and Chris Spohn of PA; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Mr. Monesson will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.