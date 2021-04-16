Mrs. Julianne Neider

Julianne “Julie” Neider (Wagner) died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland, at the age of 74.
Julie was born on Nov. 20, 1946, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Richard “Dick” W. and Elizabeth “Betsy” J. Appleby Wagner. She married Keith B. Neider in 1967. Between 1970 and 1983, they had three children. In 1979, they moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland, where they continued to raise their children.
Julie is survived by her three children, Heather C. Neider, Andrew B. Neider and Aaron M. Neider, all of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Amelyiah “Mia” E. Neider and Ethan Brossart, of Frederick, Maryland; and siblings, Richard “Dick” W. Wagner Jr. of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Janice “Jannie” F. Mitchell, of Bangor, Maine. She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Keith B. Neider, of Frederick, Maryland; and parents, Richard and Elizabeth Wagner, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
She worked as a phlebotomist in her younger years. After she married, she worked several jobs in retail and retired as a medical claims adjuster from MAMSI.
Julie cared deeply for her family. She was a social butterfly who loved the beach. She enjoyed playing word games, listening to “doo-whop” music, “gabbing” with friends on the phone and going out to eat. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank her close friends Wanda and John Linn, Sue and Rick Durbin, Betty Rosemier and Suzanne Miner. A special thank-you goes to Kevin Rarer for his dedicated and loving support of our mother.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified of this celebration, wish to send condolences or share any memories or photographs, please contact us at theneiderfamily@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you during this difficult time.