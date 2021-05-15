MSG. Jerome Michael Skeim

Master Sgt. Jerome Michael Skeim passed into eternal life on April 8, 2021, from complications from COVID-19 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on May 5, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and then adopted by Jerome Ira Miles Skeim and Valborg Skeim.
Loving mate and devoted husband to Deborah Boisvert-Skeim. Loving father to five adult children, Vicki Skeim in Minnesota, Joann Skeim-True in Wyoming, Michael Skeim in Minnesota, Joseph Boisvert in Maryland, and Elizabeth Boisvert in Maryland. A devoted and loving grandfather to Lily, Morgan and Meynard Boisvert.
Jerome joined the Army in the Vietnam era. He was an accomplished singer and an elite Army Glee Club member, touring Europe extensively, attending head of state political functions, and adding his voice of peace and patriotism to these functions. He exited the Army to attend Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, attaining a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and history. He was a founding father of the university’s radio station, KBSB (FM90). He worked as a disc jockey. In 1972, he accepted a vice president position at Mid Central Savings and Loan in Long Prairie, Minnesota, until 1988.
In 1977, he met the love of his life on a blind date. Deborah and Jerome in 1977 where their hearts were entwined forever. In 1988, he was re-instated in the U.S. Army, stationed at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, before eventually transferring to Arlington, Virginia, in 1998 and retiring from the Army in 2005. He was a proud Army veteran, active in the American Legion, VFW, and a major contributor to the National Museum of the United States Army. He was a member of the Thurmont Lions Club, Capital Chapter of the BMW car club, Association of the United States Army, Minnesota Historical Society, Beltrami County Historical Society, Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation, the American Legion Post 0012 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, VFW Post 7050 in Melrose, Minnesota, and Central State Numismatic Society.
After retiring, his main hobby was model railroading and trains. He loved to use his creativity and his woodworking skills to help him build a model railroad layout and to build structures for his layouts. He loved to learn more about the hobby by going to operating sessions and enjoyed riding on steam locomotives. He loved to participate in railfanning with his daughter, Elizabeth, and he enthusiastically passed down the joy of model trains to her. Quoting from Jerry’s superintendent’s bio, he wrote, “I have a love for all scales in the hobby, but my main interests are On30, On3, and 2-rail O scale. A new narrow-gauge layout is currently in the construction stage. This is a point to point, 33-mile common carrier and logging railroad once headquartered in North-Central Minnesota.” His On30 layout was inspired by the Minneapolis, Red Lake & Manitoba, (MRL&M). He belonged to the National Model Railroad Association — and with his daughter. He was a member of Western Maryland Railway Historical Society, and O Scale Kings. He dedicated a lot of weekends on the restoration of the East Broadtop Railroad in Pennsylvania. He was currently superintendent of the South Mountain division of the National Model Railroad Association at the time of his death.
Master Sgt. Skeim will be interred at Camp Ripley National Military Cemetery in August 2021, with full military honors and a presidential memorial certificate.