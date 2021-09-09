Myla Rae Smith-Dean

July 22, 2021—Sept. 1, 2021
Born into the arms of her loving parents, Lillian Rae Dean and Myles Thomas Smith, Myla Rae was perfection from the start. She taught the true meaning of unconditional love and joy. We are forever changed by her short time with us, and she will forever live on in our hearts. She is survived by her loving parents, Lillian Dean and Myles Smith, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; grandparents, Rebecca Dean O’Neill and Steven O’Neill, of Frederick, Maryland, Bob Smith, of Washington, D.C., and Natalie Moffett Smith, of Ashton, Maryland. Myla was surrounded in love by her aunts and uncles, Sydney Smith, of Chicago, Illinois, Addison Lantz, of Washington, D.C., Clayton Dean, of College Park, Maryland, and Laura Dean, of Frederick, Maryland. She stole their hearts and was surrounded in love by great grandparents and so many more aunts, uncles and friends — too many to list.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, David R. Dean; great-grandmother, Susan F. Miller; and great-grandparents, George and Vivienne Smith.
Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey’s Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Md. 28 just off Interstate 270), Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 4-6 pm.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.