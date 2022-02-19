Myra “Penny” Beattie Eiker (Gadomski) quietly passed away on the morning of Feb. 7, 2022, at 8:15, at her home in Altadena, California. She was surrounded by family during her passing. She was 75 years of age. She passed away from complications due to heart disease.
Penny Eiker was born in Frederick, Maryland, on April 7, 1946. She was the second child of Herbert Roland Eiker and Grace Evelyn Eiker (Zimmerman).
She spent her childhood growing up at 278 Dill Ave. in Frederick, Maryland, alongside her brother and sister. As a youth, she was very active in the Mount Carmel Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland. She was active in several programs through the church: Methodist Youth Fellowship, Jobs Daughters. She loved being in Brownies, and subsequently Girl Scouts. In her early adulthood, she remained very active in the church, later becoming a member of the Calvary Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland. After retiring, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and became a member of the Trinity Methodist Church, Las Vegas, Nevada. In her mid-60s, she moved to Altadena and joined the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, California.
She met many special spiritual friends along her journey. She spoke very fondly of the friendships developed with her sisters-in-Christ bible study group she helped to form while living in Frederick, Maryland. She spoke very affectionately of her relationships with fellow members of the group: Ann Jardine, the late Anna Spadacino, Belinda Kaikko and Dottie Dayton. She would also like to have known of her special relationships she had with Pastor Carol Munroe of Trinity Methodist Church, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Pastor Sandy and Pastor Connie of First United Methodist Church, of Pasadena, California. One very dear friend she met along her spiritual journey was Leslie Schultz, of Frederick, Maryland.
Penny attended Frederick Community College, Frederick, Maryland, after graduating from high school, and she subsequently received a degree in dietetics from North Dakota University through a correspondence course. Her career included supervision, management and administrative responsibilities in dietary management. Her career started at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Maryland, where she worked as a supervisor. She was instrumental at setting up dietary services at Homewood Retirement Center at the former Francis Scott Key Hotel in downtown Frederick, Maryland. She remained there for many years and subsequently transitioned to dietary administrator at Maryland School for the Deaf, Frederick, Maryland. Just prior to retiring, she was working as a residential and dietary counselor for mentally challenged individuals in Loudoun County, Virginia.
Besides her spiritual side, she had an artistic side, too. She loved to draw and was an avid oil painter. Her love of painting developed in her late teens and continued throughout her life. She loved the impressionist period of painters in particular, and reproduced several large-scale, oil-on-canvas Renoir and Monet paintings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Roland Eiker and Grace Evelyn Zimmerman; grandparents, Clayton M. Zimmerman and Myra Beattie Heberlig; and her brother, Herbert Roland Eiker Jr.
She is survived by son, Dr. Christopher John Gadomski, his husband, Dr. Donald Tran Frank, and their children, Alexander Frank Gadomski and William Frank Gadomski, of Altadena, California; daughter, Jacqueline Marie Gadomski-Gibbons and her husband, Richard Gibbons Jr., of Frederick, Maryland; sister, Grace Evelyn Hoffman and her husband, Ric Hoffman, of Cabot, Vermont; sister-in-law, Ann Eiker, of Thurmont, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity. If none, Penny would like so much that you help spread Christianity by sharing Christ’s love, joy and peace.
Services are planned for March 5, 2022, beginning at noon at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.