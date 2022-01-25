Myrna Heldenbrand, 91, died on December 14, 2021 in Frederick, Maryland, as the result of a head injury from a fall. She was married to Jim Heldenbrand, who preceded her in death in 2020. Myrna is survived by her sons David and wife Jennifer Heldenbrand of Mapleton, UT; Paul and wife Maria Heldenbrand of Gaithersburg, MD; daughters Rebecca Smith and husband Bernard (Bucky) of Braddock Heights, MD; Ruth Cowell and husband J. P. (Jean-Pierre) of Rohrersville, MD; grandchildren Julieta Rine, David Heldenbrand, and Alexa (Lexi) Smith; and great-grandchildren Faith Reeves and Josiah Rine.
Mrs. Heldenbrand attended Lincoln High, in Lincoln, NE. She was a 1952 graduate of the University of Nebraska, where she was chapter president of the home economics honorary society Omicron Nu. After she wed Jim in 1951, they lived in Lincoln, NE; Tulsa, OK; Scott AFB, IL; Minneapolis, MN; Rockville, MD; Atlanta, GA; and Frederick, MD. She was an active member of United Methodist Churches in those communities, most recently at Middletown UMC in Middletown, MD. She taught sewing, and served as a 4-H judge at the Frederick Fair. She loved cats and birds, and was deeply loved and admired by her family and friends.
Interment took place at Juniata Cemetery at Juniata, NE on January 17, 2022. A video of the virtual memorial service, at Middletown UMC with Pastor Katie Bishop presiding, will be available on the MUMC website, www.mtownumc.org, on March 18, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of local arrangements.