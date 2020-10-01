Myrtle Houser

Myrtle (Sis) Viola Elizabeth Houser, 87, passed away Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born March 31, 1933, in Point of Rocks, Md., she was the daughter of the late Perry Elmer and Myrtle Mae (Rutherford) Rohrback. Myrtle was a graduate of Frederick High School with the class of 1951 and was later employed by A&P (Super Fresh) for many years prior to her retirement. In 1989, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 39 years, Charles Tanner Houser; whom she never stopped grieving for, always remembering their precious moments together. Her most memorable times were when she was with her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Lydia Adams and Esther Stream; two brothers, Russell Rohrback and John Rohrback; and her niece, Shirley Anne. Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Diane Houser, of Hagerstown, and Debra Combs and son-in-law, Blair, of Frederick; her special friend, Verna; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Md. Brother Clayton from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church will Officiate. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701, or Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Drive # 103, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
+1
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.