Myrtle Lou Nestor, 86, of Beallsville, Maryland, was called home to heaven Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Married for 61 years, she was the most beloved wife of E. Dale Nestor and mother to identical twin daughters, Adell Lou Nestor Eckenrode, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Agnes (Aggie) Ann Nestor, of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Known as Sugar (Sug), Myrtle Lou was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Philippi, West Virginia. She was the oldest of eight children born to the late Junior and Lucy Agnes (Pittman) Lantz.
Along with her husband and daughters, Myrtle Lou is survived by her son-in-law, LeRoy (Bud) Eckenrode, and grandson, Colton Nestor Eckenrode, of Woodsboro, Maryland; sister, Judy (Bob) Arborgast, of Belington, West Virginia; two brothers, Paul (Sandra) Lantz, of Belington, West Virginia, and Jerry (Jeni) Lantz, of Philippi, West Virginia; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends who were her extended family.
Myrtle Lou was preceded in death by four brothers, Jobie (Tip) Lantz, Winfield (Sam) Lantz, Charles (Pug) Lantz and Michael Lantz; and several in-laws.
Myrtle Lou was a very proud Christian woman and strived to live a Christ-like life. She was an avid Bible student who delighted in listening to Christian radio. Myrtle Lou took great pride in always including a special Bible verse when sending cards and letters.
She was a member of the Poolesville Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary. Throughout her life, Myrtle Lou was very active in the Poolesville community. She enjoyed volunteering at the Friendly Thrift Shop and being a Sunday and Vacation Bible School teacher.
Donations honoring Myrtle Lou can be made to the Jerusalem Prayer Team at jerusalemprayerteam.org and/or the Poolesville Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville, MD 20837.