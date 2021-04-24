Nadejda (Nedka) Kuncheff, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Lodge at Homewood, where she had resided for the past four years. She was surrounded by her family.
Nadejda in Bulgarian signifies “hope”. Nedka immigrated from Bulgaria in 1963. Upon arrival in the United States, she met her husband, Kuncho Kuncheff, also from Bulgaria. The two chose Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as their permanent residence in 1964 and were married for 43 years until Kuncho’s passing in 2007. Nedka was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved cheering on the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
Born on June 12, 1939, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Nadejda was the daughter of Ivan and Radka Penchev.
Nadejda was a loving wife and mother who could never do enough for her family. Her caring was endless. She also enjoyed planting flowers in her garden, baking and sending care packages, visiting with her neighbors and attending the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in her home town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Everyone who knew her had the privilege of witnessing her big heart and genuine love.
She is survived by her sons, David Kuncheff and wife, Lori, and Ivan Kuncheff and wife, Tammera; and two grandchildren, Adam and Kayla Kuncheff.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kuncho; and brother, Kosta Penchev.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd. Mount Airy, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15236.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at the cathedral at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at St. Sava Cemetery, 1450 Hamilton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15234.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Please visit site at http://media.pancan.org/org/pancan_donation_form.pdf.
