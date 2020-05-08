Nadia Taylor

Nadia Simone Wheatley Taylor, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Homeland at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Maryland.
She was 83. Nadia was born on October 12, 1936 in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the only child and daughter of the late Frank Edward Wheatley and Thelma Gaynell Hill Wheatley. She married Donald “Don” Thomas Taylor, her husband of 62 years, on April 27, 1958.
Nadia graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1955. She then went on to study nursing at Baltimore City Hospitals Nursing School and worked as a LPN in Hagerstown with tuberculosis patients. She met Don at a dance in 1957. It was truly “love at first sight” and they married and began building their family. Nadia became a homemaker for the rest of her life.
Nadia volunteered in many ways in her community. She served with the 4-H All Stars, Republican Women’s Club, and the Homewood Auxiliary. She participated in the activities of all her children, including Middletown High school band and sports boosters, community mother-daughter softball team, as well as serving as a 4-H leader.
A woman of unwavering and deep faith, Nadia served in many roles with her church throughout her life.
Aside from her devotion to her family, Nadia’s passions included crocheting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a piano player all her life and found joy in hours of tickling the ivories, often with family members in duets. She absolutely adored animals, especially dogs, and found great pleasure in visits from the “grand-dogs.”
She was an avid Orioles baseball fan and shortly before her death she was looking forward to the June 1 opening of baseball season. Always the creative artist, Nadia also loved floral designing and worked for a short time as a floral designer for a local florist. Nadia loved traveling to the beach and often took trips with her late mother to many places of interest. She included her children in many of those travels and activities, providing rich learning experiences throughout their lives. Always thinking of others, Nadia would save newspaper clippings and other artifacts that she found of interest for each of her children to give them during visits.
Nadia loved telling stories and jokes and when told to behave herself she would respond with “Well there’s no fun in that!”
Nadia is survived by her husband, Don; four children and their spouses, Deanna “Dee-Dee” Lynn Taylor (Tom King), of Salt Lake City, UT; Frank “Buddy” Wheatley Taylor (Joan Allen Taylor), of Keedysville; Donna Ruth Taylor Gaver (Adam Clingan), of Frederick; and David Thomas Taylor (Amy Keyfauver Taylor) of Boonsboro. Also nine grandchildren, Gregory Pope and Brian Pope, of Salt Lake City; Emily Pope, of Frederick; Kelly Taylor, of Keedysville; Daniel Taylor (Kateri Taylor) of Smithsburg; Adam Taylor (Maria Taylor), of Charles Town, WV; Jackie Crow (Brendan Crow), of Piedmont, OK; Samantha Kolodny (Eli Kolodny), of Ft. Collins, CO; and Ashely Gaver, of Frederick. Nadia was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, Gregory and Damian Pope; Eli Pope; Kordell, Kaiden and Jailyn Weedon; Charlotte, Audrey and Olivia Merrbach; Devin, Everett and Levi Crow; and Gilbert and Thaddaeus Taylor.
Nadia would often tell her children that when it is her time to leave earth, since she didn’t travel much during her life, she would ask for a “fly over” of the world before going to Heaven. In her favorite parting word, after visits and phone conversations, we say “Toodle!” Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank.
A service celebrating Nadia’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be made in the Christ Reformed Church cemetery with the Rev. Mark A. Wakefield officiating.
The Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
