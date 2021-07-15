Nadine “Dee De” St. John, 69, of Brunswick, passed from this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Vince St. John. Born on February 7, 1952, in Riverdale, MD, she was the daughter of Robert Beckelman and Betty Jane (Levi) Beckelman.
Dee De was a 1970 graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. She loved quilting, being with her grandchildren and boating on the Potomac River with her husband and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 32 years, she is survived by her 4 children, including Jimmy Penny and wife Tara and Shannon St. John and her partner Joe Lewis; 10 grand-children, including: Jake, Emily, Alexia, Hailey, Landon, Cali, Leah, Zander and Quintin. She is also survived by other extended family, including a brother, Paul Beckelman, daughter-in-law Lisa Tregoning-Wenger and her husband Kenny; a sister-in-law Debbie White and a brother-in-law Jeff St. John and his wife Sandy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick.
Memorial donations may be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Matching Gifts, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.