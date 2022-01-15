Nancy Beachley

Mrs. Nancy Ann Beachley, 85, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Adamstown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare on Ballenger Creek Drive. She was the loving wife of the late Melvin Beachley, who preceded her in death in November 2021. They were married for 67 years.
Born May 12, 1936, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Fogle) Cook.
Nancy is survived by her children, Monte Beachley (Ruth Wahl), Wanda Shook-Bartlett (Ron), Keith Beachley (Tiffany), Cathy Harris (Atlee) and Scott Beachley; grandchildren, Stacy Taylor, Megan Rippeon, Evan Shook, Dana Knott, Atlee Harris III and Jennifer Harris; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Marina Brust will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Parkinson’s disease may be made in Nancy’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland, 21741-5014.
