Nancy Carignan

Mrs. Nancy O’Neill Carignan, 94, of Walkersville, died Sunday, April 4. She was the wife of the late Leo Arthur Carignan.
Born Sept. 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Newman and Emma Cornpropst O’Neill.
She graduated with honor from Hood College, Class of 1948.
Mrs. Carignan taught high school history at Frederick and Walkersville high schools, and after retiring from teaching, she worked at the Frederick County Public Library as a reference librarian.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Ireland, a country she loved. Nancy was an avid reader and a lover of history. Her book selections were often historical novels or biographies, as well as mysteries. She loved working in her flower and herb gardens. She had a wonderful knack for arranging flowers and displaying them around her home. She enjoyed music and had a lovely singing voice. At family gatherings, she would always ask if someone could play the piano so we could all sing along to some of her favorite songs. A couple of her favorites were “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary” and “Mull of Kintyre,” both highlighting her love of Ireland and Scotland. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and could usually solve them by herself, with the exception of some clues that pertained to popular culture or sports.
She loved all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Surviving are one son, Andrew Carignan and wife Karen, of New Market; three daughters, Christine Natali and husband Marco of, Northport, New York, Nanette Markey and husband Robert, of Frederick, and Rosemary Marcellino and husband Rick, of Charles Town, West Virginia; five grandsons, David Natali (Colleen), Joshua Markey (Emily), Michael Markey (Maiko), Matthew Carignan and Benjamin Carignan; two granddaughters, Madeline Money (Butch) and Sarah Buck (Brian); and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Carignan was preceded in death by her brother, Hon. Thomas N. O’Neill, Jr.
At the family’s request, funeral services will be held privately and have been arranged by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.