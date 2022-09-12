It is with great sadness that our family and friends are grieving the loss of Nancy Carmack Eppley, who passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Born on May 17, 1952, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Marion D. Carmack Jr. and Eileen (Steiner) Carmack.
Nancy graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1970.
Nancy was a dedicated employee at Safeway, where she had a career for 35 years before retiring.
She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a member of the Good Samaritan of FHH.
Nancy was blessed to share her journey with the love of her life, Bill Harding, for 25 years. They shared the same passions for life and created many memories traveling around the world. They looked forward to adventures together and always planned to having many more.
Nancy loved spending time at their happy place, their newly remodeled beach house in Ocean City, Maryland, and their gorgeous home in Middletown, Maryland. She took great pride in everything she did and had a talent for decorating with class and style.
She enjoyed fishing and cruising with Bill and friends. She looked forward to vacations on the islands, playing slots and relaxing bubble baths along with a good book. Nancy spent time working in her yard among her beautiful flowers.
In addition to Bill Harding and her large family, she is survived by sons, Jason Eppley and fiancee Teresa Feltner, and Joshua Eppley; grandchildren, Casey and Charlee Eppley; sisters, Faith Hale (Gene) and Terry Lambert (Donnie); brother, Bob Carmack (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Casey and Charlee Eppley.
We will forever miss her humor, contagious laugh, passion of life and the generous love she gave everyone.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Nancy ‘s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the funeral home. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Burial will follow services at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Marion D. and Alice E. Carmack Endowment Fund, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, or to AMVETS Post No. 9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown, MD 21769.