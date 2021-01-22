Nancy Conner

Mrs. Nancy Lois Conner, 75, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Nancy was born on July 3, 1945, to the late Lester McCauley and Virginia (Anderson) McCauley in Winchester, Virginia. She attended Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia. She then went on to marry her loving husband, Russell E. Conner, to whom she was married for 54 years.
Through the years, Nancy loved spending time at her church, Brunswick First Church of God. She was known by all as being a loving, kind, compassionate, caring woman who believed wholeheartedly that her family was everything to her. She spent many years working at Brunswick High School as a teacher’s aide for children with special needs. She greatly enjoyed her many years volunteering as the Brunswick midget football cheerleading coach, going to church potluck dinners and watching her favorite soaps on TV. She will be greatly missed by many.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Russell Conner; her daughters, Wendy Leigh Campbell and her husband Jeff, and Jennifer Dawn Wenner and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Bradley Scott Hargett and special princess Angel Nicole Wenner; stepgrandchildren, Amanda Masters and her husband Michael, and Brandy Haupt and her husband Craig; great-grandchildren, Alexis Marie Masters, Carly Jade Masters and Laikyn Marie Young; and a special niece Tina Marie Carter.
She is also survived by her siblings, Evelyn “Peggy” Hoffman, Elva “Patsy” Baker, Eugene “Gene” McCauley and his wife Sharon, and Dorothy Knupp and her husband Dennis; special sister-in-law, Judy Conner Crockett; brother-in-law, David Lee Taulton and wife Kathy; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Virginia McCauley; her in-laws, Richard and Dorothy Conner and Leon Taulton; brothers-in-law, James Walter “Bucky” Hoffman, Reggie Baker, Richard “Junior” Conner and his wife Connie, Woodrow “Woody” Conner, Gene Lerch, and Michael Conner; and sister-in-law; Mary Louis Conner.
A viewing is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. There will then be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 E. H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.