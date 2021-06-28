Nancy Davis

Nancy Linda Davis, 78, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.
She was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother.
Nancy was born in Raleigh NC on November 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Rev. Frank E Helsel and Nancy L Helsel. As a daughter of an Army Chaplain, Nancy grew up living in different countries and various states in the US.
She graduated from Gettysburg College in June 1964 and married the love of her life, George Davis, that same month.
For 20 plus years she taught 5th grade for the Frederick County Public School System.
As an active member of the community, Nancy was a long time member of the Woman’s Civic Club, the Frederick Chapter of DAR, quilting guild and Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband, George, Nancy is survived by her sister Carol McCaffrey (Larry) and her three daughters, Jennifer Richardson (Eric), Johanna Carney (Mark) and Lisa Naylor (Michael). She will be deeply missed by her beloved grandchildren, Isaiah Naylor, Simon Naylor, Olivia Naylor, Griffin Richardson, Sara Carney, Joseph Carney and Byron Carney and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.