Nancy Deater

Nancy Ellen Deater, 76, of Frederick, died on March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas R. Deater Sr. Born in Frederick on December 2, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Ethel R. O’Hara.
Nancy worked at Carmack Jays, McCrory’s, and FCPS food service. She enjoyed crafting, reading books, baking and looking at pictures. She was an active community volunteer acting as a 4-H leader, as well as helping with Scouts and in Sunday school. She set up craft shows to support the March of Dimes, and in the 1960s she worked with Dan Weinberg to raise funds for the Easter Seals organization. She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4-H All Star, and the Women’s Civic Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her only son, Thomas Richard Deater Jr. and wife Roberta. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth O’Hara Main and her husband Richard L. Main.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church St., Frederick, MD, 21701 or to the Frederick 4-H, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick, Maryland, 21702.