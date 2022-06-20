Mrs. Nancy Lee Frazier, 81, of Frederick and formerly of Brunswick, MD, died on June 10, 2022 at her daughter’s home.
Born October 7, 1940 in Upperco, MD, Nancy was the daughter of the late Ernest T. and Ruth (Curtis) Hale. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Nichols; her son, Eric White and wife Susan; sisters June Dillon and Ann Shaw; daughter-in-law Jenny Mae White; sons-in-law Mark Balcom and Jeffrey Windsor; grandchildren, Stephanie, Carter, Ashley, Vincent, Jessica, Jamie, John S., Justin, William, Kelly, Joseph, Tiffany, Hayden and Justin; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Jade, Camden, Danica, Gracee, Harper, Genesis, Josie, Leviticus, Amber, Chris, Paislee, Harper, Lincoln, Cyrus, Robert, Isaac, Gemma and Zadock; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by husbands John F. White and Larry P. Frazier; daughters Bonnie Balcom and Jill Windsor, son John C. White and brother Paul N. Hale.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 25 at Faith Assembly of God, 3700 Burkittsville Rd., Brunswick, MD 21716, with a meal following the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Assembly of God.