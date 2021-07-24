Nancy George Puddy, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, born June 25, 1931, in Washington, D.C., passed from this life to join her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones.
The last of her immediate family, Nancy was the daughter of the late Preston Lee and Rachel Edna George. Nancy was predeceased by her sister and husband, Dorothy and Henry Davis; mother-in-law, Winifred Worth; and sister-in-law, Ruth Puddy. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Edward (Ted) Puddy Jr.
Nancy was married to John (Jack) Puddy, who passed in December 1985, and is survived by their children, Linda Estrada-Palma, of Frederick, Maryland, John and Sylvia Puddy, of Brunswick, Maryland, George and Stephanie Puddy, of Springfield, Virginia, and Robert Puddy, of Lewes, Delaware. Her legacy has left behind 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, two of which (twin boys) are due in September, who loved and adored her. Nancy also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to express a special thank-you to Nancy’s caregiver and companion, Deb.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s name may be made to Daybreak Adult Services, Inc., at the following link: http://www.daybreakadultdayservices.org
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral service being held from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.
