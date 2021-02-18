Nancy Grams

Nancy Regina Dorsey Grams, 85, of Middletown, Maryland, was reunited with the love of her life, Reese, in heaven on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Middletown, Maryland. Nancy was surrounded by her fur baby Oscar, her niece Michele and sister-in-law Tammy. She had faced a long battle with COPD and dementia.
She was the first baby born at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1, 1936, a fun fact that she always loved sharing. She was the daughter of the late Frank Dorsey and Mary Virginia Moore Merriman Dorsey.
Nancy grew up in downtown Frederick. Her father was the police officer, and she was very proud of him. They shared a love of riding horses, and he taught her to be an excellent marksman. She was a proficient shooter of both pistols and rifles. She graduated from Frederick High School (1954), where she spent time as a hall monitor. After graduation, she went to work for Farmers & Mechanics Bank. In 1962, she married Reese C. Grams, and in 1968, they bought their beloved Victorian home in Middletown, Maryland. They restored the home together and took great pride in it, filling it with antiques and artwork.
After working for Farmers & Mechanics for 25 years, she and Reese opened their own flower shop, Grams Florist. She turned her love of flowers into a successful business. She was known for her floral designs, especially wedding flowers. For many years, those who drove by her home admired her beautiful flower gardens. Nancy was also a talented artist who loved to paint. Her home is filled with her beautiful artwork. She and Reese enjoyed traveling to Charleston, South Carolina, and visiting historical homes. She was also an accomplished genealogy researcher.
Nancy always had an appreciation for the finer things in life; she was a prim and proper lady. As a young lady, she loved to go shopping in New York City. She liked quality and always shopped the small boutique shops in Frederick or wherever they were traveling to. She and Reese loved to dance and go out to eat. She enjoyed a good scotch. She collected Cadillacs, and they loved to take long drives and find a good German restaurant to eat at.
She will be dearly missed by her fur baby Oscar; she always had long haired Dachshunds. She and her one doggie even got a letter from President Bush. She was an avid supporter of the Frederick County Humane Society and was well known in Middletown for having her dogs out running errands with her.
Nancy was a member of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution Society since 1973. She loved hosting their annual luncheons at her home. She was a member of Draydon Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, and the St. Andrew’s Society of Scottish Dancers.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and caregiver, Reese C. Grams; her parents, Frank Dorsey and Mary Moore Merriman Dorsey; sisters, Elizabeth Lee “Betty” Dorsey Sulcer and Mary Louise Merriman Fleetwood; a nephew, Paul “Snookie” Merriman; a niece, Carol “Sissie” Merriman Geisbert; and a sister-in-law, Liselotte Grams.
She is survived by her fur baby, Oscar; in-laws, Calvin Grams Jr., Nancy Grams McBride and her husband Norman “Mickey” McBride and Talmadge “Tammy” Payton and husband William “Roger” Payton; nieces, Sandra “Sonnie” Merriman Hardy, Linda Merriman Spring and husband Larry, Virginia Klees “Ginny” Sulcer, Jeanette Grams Smart and husband Ronald, Michele Payton and Kelli McBride; nephews, Merhl W. “Buckie” Sulcer Jr., Calvin Grams III and wife Caroline, Gerald Reese Grams and Kirk McBride and wife Brandi; great-nieces, Carinia Qiu and Madison Payton; great-nephews, Merhl W. Sulcer III, Matthew W. Sulcer, Nicholas “Nick” Sulcer, Will Schultz and Karina, Collin Grams, Kaleb Reese McBride, Kalvin McBride, Adam Giesbert, Jack Hardy, Brian Spring, Christopher Spring and Nicholas Spring; great-great-nieces, Karmia Schultz and Willow Schultz; great-great-nephew, Leo Qiu; and brother-in-law, Cliff Geisbert.
A private gravesite service will be held for the immediate family.
Funeral services are being handled by Donald Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society.