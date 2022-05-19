Nancy Hunter

Nancy Lee Hunter, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on May 4, 2020, at her home.
Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan, May 17, 1942, the first of two children of Oliver and Martha Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and her sister, Patricia.
Mrs. Hunter graduated from Mount Clemens High School in Mount Clemens, Michigan, and later attended both Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Mrs. Hunter began a real estate career of 40-plus years while working as an agent for Century 21, Long & Foster, and Macintosh Realtors. Then in 1981, as president and broker, she founded Hunter & Lee Realtors, which she operated until it was sold in 1992. She returned to Macintosh Realtors as an agent, and then as a broker for its referral company until her passing.
She is survived by her three sons, Kirk Noraian (Monica Noraian), Michael Hunter (Rita) and David Hunter (Patricia); and four grandchildren, Jackson, Nate, Emma and Celeste; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a voracious reader and an avid traveller. She enjoyed learning about different cultures she read about, the ocean, her garden, the theatre, antiques and historic houses. Her stops included Turkey, Malta, Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Italy, Peru, Ireland and most of the U.S., including Alaska. She always liked to take a different road to places she had been to see a new corner of the world.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. All who knew Nancy are invited to attend.