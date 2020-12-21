Nancy Hurley

Ms. Nancy Louise Hurley, 80, of Boyds, MD, passed away at home surrounded by family on Dec. 18, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was formerly the wife of Cecil Ray Hurley of Kearneysville, WV.
Born in Virginia on March 18, 1940, Nancy was the daughter of the late Willard Dawston McVey Fitzwater and the late Evelyn Louise Osborn. Nancy loved her flower gardens, and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of driver Kyle Bush. Nancy loved her children and grandchildren tremendously.
In addition to her friend and former husband, Cecil, Nancy is survived by four children, Anthony Sydejko, Ernie Lee Layman, Darryl Wayne Layman, and Carmen Louise Trammell-Welch; a sister, Elizabeth Darleen Atkins; a brother, William McVey Fitzwater, Sr. & wife Mary; seven grandchildren (one of whom, Raymond Otis Poteat III, was her caregiver), and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only (10) people are permitted at one time, so visitors are respectfully requested to keep their individual visits brief so that others may also pay their respects. A funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 will be livestreamed and can be viewed through Ms. Hurley’s obituary at www.resthaven.us. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.