Nancy Jo Spring, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Derwood, MD. Born September 22, 1933, she was the daughter of Lewis and Nettie Mae (Norwood) Monard. On April 30, 1951, she married her loving husband of 64 years, Rupert Spring Jr., and together they raised five children.
For over 30 years, Nancy enjoyed a fulfilling career at the Sears Distribution Warehouse Center in Gaithersburg, where she worked her way to become manager of the Parts Department. In addition to serving as a supporting member of the Frederick Moose Lodge, Nancy also served as an active member and treasurer for Chapter 142 of the Korean War Veterans Association.
Nancy loved sunbathing by her pool or at the beach in Ocean City, riding motorcycles with her husband, playing cards, completing crossword puzzles, and relaxing with a classic western show on the TV. Above all, Nancy’s greatest joy was being surrounded by and spoiling her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, her twin sons, David and Dennis, and her six siblings. Surviving are her children, Michael Spring (Sandy), Pamela Jo Jamison (Bill), and Steven Spring (Jody). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 12th at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838. Interment will follow at Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Rd, Boyds, MD 20841.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Church of the Ascension c/o Pastor Darryl Fitzwater, 73 Edmond Rd Ste 2 , Kearneysville, WV 25430.