A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Nancy M. Daughtry on August 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Darnestown Presbyterian Church. After the service and reception at DPC, all attendees are invited to the Daughtry home for visitation and a meal beginning 4:00-4:30 pm. The Daughtry home is located at 136 Greentree Farm Drive, Dickerson, MD, which is approximately 8 miles west of DPC. For those who plan to come to the home, the Family requests an email RSVP to CelebratingNancyD@gmail.com to help with planning.