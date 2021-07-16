A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Nancy M. Daughtry on August 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Darnestown Presbyterian Church. After the service and reception at DPC, all attendees are invited to the Daughtry home for visitation and a meal beginning 4:00-4:30 pm. The Daughtry home is located at 136 Greentree Farm Drive, Dickerson, MD, which is approximately 8 miles west of DPC. For those who plan to come to the home, the Family requests an email RSVP to CelebratingNancyD@gmail.com to help with planning.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.