Nancy A. Merriman, of Sebastian, FL, formerly of Charles Town, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Arrangements are by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, W.Va.
Getty Stakes Opening Party Will Feature Private Tours, Local Cuisine at the Popular 55+ Community
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.