Nancy N. Franck, 95, died peacefully on March 29 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Nancy was born in Frederick on May 4, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Kent C. Nicodemus Sr. and the late E. Felisa Nicodemus. She was raised in Walkersville, MD and graduated from Walkersville High School in 1943. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maryland. She started her career in education as an elementary school teacher and later became a reading specialist traveling to different Frederick County schools teaching reading. After over 24 years of teaching, she retired to pursue her true passion, which was gardening. Her endless curiosity with plants, animals and nature in general resulted in a garden with a wide variety of flowers, vegetables and numerous bird feeders. Nancy knew each plant by its scientific name as well as its common name. Her dedication and passion as a gardener earned her certification as a Master Gardener.
Nancy was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, where she organized their annual Greens Sale for many years. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Chapter and the Daughters of the King at All Saints Church.
Nancy was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota National and the International Reading Association.
Nancy is survived by her son, Richard A. Greenwood Jr. (Christine), of Rohrersville; Grandson, Shaune W. Greenwood (Zie Zie), of Houston, Texas; Granddaughter, Amanda Gibson (Roger), of Middletown, MD; great-grandsons Alexander Koulinkovitch of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Logan, Deacon and Liam Greenwood, of Houston; niece, Barbara Denn, of Walkersville; and Niece, Elizabeth Thompson (Ken) of Walkersville, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Franck; and her brother, Kent C. Nicodemus Jr.
The family gives its sincere thanks to Barbara Denn and Elizabeth Thompson, both of whom were instrumental in her care during her final days.
Visitation will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home 106 E. Church St. in Frederick, Wednesday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at All Saints Episcopal Church 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD. A celebration luncheon will be held at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Community Foundation of Frederick County, for the Nancy Nicodemus Franck Scholarship Fund at 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, or at www.FrederickCountyGives.org/franck.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.