Nancy Ohler

Nancy Jean Ohler, 81 years old, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away peacefully June 28, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center before going home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born Aug. 11, 1940, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. Huffer and Margaret Louise Bowlus, and was the stepdaughter of Grayson Tater Hoffman.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1958. Nancy worked in different government agencies for 37 years before retiring in 1995 from the Department of Energy, where she had worked for 20 years. After her retirement, she did day care for five years and watched her grandchildren. Nancy was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother, and a devout Christian. She loved spending time with her family, going to aerobics and coffee with friends, and enjoying lunch and shopping dates with her cousin, Kathleen, and friend, Nancy. Nancy also loved gardening, studying the Bible and reading the word of God, and she was a servant to others. She always said her life calling was to serve and encourage others with the word of God.
For many years, Nancy was very involved with the New Life Church, where she worked in the nursery and helped run toddler classes for 20 years, kindergarten class for five years, Holy Communion, the information booth and the Christian ministry at the Citizen Nursing Home. She also worked at the Frederick Food Bank.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ohler, and Susan Elardo and husband Lou; grandchildren, Aaron Elardo, Rachel Finley and husband Jackson, and Samuel Elardo and wife Danica; her cousin, Kathleen Wyand; and aunts, Marlene Banks and Gwen Bowlus. There were many special friends as well that were considered family and helped Nancy and her daughters during Nancy’s illness: Robin and James Iler, Kim and Brian Blumenauer, and Pattie and Mark Keller.
The family was also blessed with her wonderful caregiver, Chakia Sumpter, who took care of Nancy for the last two years, loved her, and brought her so much joy. They loved the trips for frappes to Panera Bread. Katie Bugg, her other caregiver, was also a blessing. The family would also like to send a special thank-you to the Funkstown Rescue Squad, Fran Marshall and Hospice of Washington County.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.